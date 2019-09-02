NU'EST Baeko's 'For You' cover becomes 'The Call 2's first performance to surpass 1 million Naver TV views

Baekho is gaining an impressive amount of attention from Korean netizens following his appearance on Mnet's 'The Call 2'!





The NU'EST main vocalist's August 23rd performance of The Cross's "For You" surpassed 1 million views on Naver TV on September 1, making it the first video to do so in the singing competition's second season. During the episode, the performance gained him a great deal of praise from the panel, particularly from judge Muzie.



'The Call 2' is a music variety program where top artists watch the performances of other industry performers, personally sending them 'love calls.' As a result, the top artist and their pick perform a collaboration stage together.





Meanwhile, NU'EST is currently overseas on their 'Segno' tour, where they will be visiting Malaysia and Taiwan.



Check out Mnet's YouTube version of the performance above!