Minhwan promises to be 20 times better as a husband to Yulhee after finding out they will have twins





F.T. Island's Minhwan and wife Yulhee were recently met with the amazing news that they would be having twins on last week's broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband.'

The happy couple went to visit Minhwan's family in their hometown in time for Chuseok for the September 11th broadcast of the show. The talk of the gathering was the arrival of the twins! Minhwan promised that he would "be 20 times better to Yulhee" as the couple prepared to parent three children!

We hope to see this family continue to thrive and grow!