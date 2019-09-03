Henry opens up about his background in dance and violin

Henry opened up about his background in dance and violin.



On the September 3rd installment of 'Video Star', Henry revealed, "I didn't know at first, but I'm the first person in the world to dance and play violin at the same time." He then shared how he managed to become interested in the two different hobbies, saying, "To be honest, there's a story. During my school days, I was both the leader of the violin club and the dance popping club."



He then performed for the 'Video Star' hosts, saying, "I've only explained what I do before, and I don't think people understood. That's why I prepared it," and Park Na Rae expressed, "I feel like I saw a music drama."







Check out Henry's dance-violin performance below!