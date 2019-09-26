BTS & Becky G drop a few 'Secret' exchanges on Twitter with #CNS

Now that BTS's break is officially over, ARMYs need to be on their toes for any and all surprise hints regarding the group's next plans!

It looks like there's already something interesting in the works as on September 26, American singer/song-writer Becky G made the following post, below:

Shortly afterward, the BTS members' very own @BTS_twt responded:

Becky G noted BTS's response and retweeted the boys' post with her own set of secretive, aloof emojis!

If you haven't noticed already, the keyword between BTS and Becky G's quick Twitter exchanges above is #CNS. Fans on Twitter are currently pulling their hairs out, trying to decipher what #CNS stands for! Meanwhile, many fans suspect that a collaboration between Becky G and BTS's j-Hope was hinted at some time earlier this year. Can't wait for more information on this mysterious "Secret"!