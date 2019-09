Is KARD making an official comeback soon?

On September 15, KARD dropped a new teaser photo to announce the upcoming release of a new digital single. Titled 'Dumb Litty', this 2nd digital single is produced by KARD's member B.M. This 4-member group last promoted back in March of 2019, with their 1st digital single 'Bomb Bomb'.

The new single "Dumb Litty" has been set for release on October 22. How excited are you for KARD's return? Stay tuned for more updates!