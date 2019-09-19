NU'EST's JR becomes the face of beauty brand Origins

NU'EST's JR has become the face of beauty brand Origins.



JR is known for his clear and beautiful skin, and he's now become the official endorsement model for the natural skincare brand. The NU'EST member is said to have personally tried out each of Origins' products.



A rep from the brand stated, "JR was chosen as a model because his friendly and optimistic image is appropriate for Origins' brand image. Please look forward to the brand promotions that we're starting anew with JR."



In other news, NU'EST are slated to make a comeback on October 21 KST. Stay tuned for updates!