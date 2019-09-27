K-pop fans take on the 'Indigo challenge' to show love for their biases

Tiktok challenges are all the rage these days, and K-pop fans have been using 88rising artist NIKI's newest song "Indigo" to show love for their biases.

Fans have been participating in the "Indigo challenge" by listing their bias's favorite traits in these videos to NIKI's gorgeous singing voice. The videos often show off the goofier sides of Kpop stars making them more lovable!

NIKI’s “Indigo” is the first taste off the crew album and is an empowering and provocative take on feminine desire, with NIKI delivering her most hard-hitting vocal performance yet.



Additionally, the song is experiencing a viral moment on TikTok at the moment with 500k+ video creations and 250M+ views of the song on the app to date.

Who would you showcase for the Indigo challenge?