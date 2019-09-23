Upcoming Debuts and Comebacks To Look Forward To

Mark your calendars because some amazing comebacks and debuts are coming soon!



Before the comebacks and debuts, let's look at today's comeback:

TWICE (September 23)





This comeback should feel special for many ONCEs because it signifies Mina’s return to TWICE. JYP released a statement about how Mina was so dedicated to taking part in the new album that they let her join in after careful consideration. The girls look amazing in "Feel Special" and this is one of their best releases to date!

Upcoming comebacks and debuts:

Akdong Musician (AKMU) (September 25)

AKMU is known for making music that touches one’s soul and this time, we are excited to see what they have in store for us with their upcoming 9-track album, “SAILING.”. As Lee Chan Hyuk was away serving the nation, fans have been waiting since July 2017 to see the duo back. Their title track “How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You’re the One I Love” will be released on the 25th of September. This song was written and also composed by Lee Chan Hyuk, himself. From just the teaser, we already know this comeback will be worth the long wait!

CHEN (October 1)

‘Beautiful Goodbye’ had both guys and girls crying over the loss of a love that they might not have even had but Chen will be back with an album to soothe the hearts of all his fans. ‘Dear My Dear’ is the title of the EXO main vocalist’s upcoming album and the teaser pictures reveal that this album will be about a new love blooming. We can’t wait for more a whole new album filled with ballads that showcases Jongdae’s beautiful vocals. ‘Dear My Dear’ is set to be released on October 1.

SuperM (October 4)





Coined as the ‘Avengers of kpop’, SM will be debuting a male group called SuperM soon. SuperM consists of 7 members made out of members from Shinee, EXO and NCT. With Taemin, Baekhyun, Kai, Taeyong, Ten, Lucas and Mark all in one group, fans can already expect an extremely funny, talented and visual group. The teasers for their upcoming song ‘I can’t stand the rain’ have already been released and is definitely worth checking out. The instrumental of their song ‘I can’t stand the rain’ has already been released. SuperM will be making their US debut on October 4.

AB6IX (October 7)





With the success of their debut just a few months ago, this rookie group is back to slay their first comeback soon. Their first full album ‘6IXENSE’ will be released on 7th October and although not much information has been given about their comeback, we can already sense it will be great!

Super Junior (October 14)

There are not many K-pop groups who can last 14 years in the industry and still kill it like Super Junior. These kpop legends have already announced their return on 14th October with their 9th album 'Time_Slip'. This will be their first full group comeback (with all active members) since the members started enlisting back in 2011. The kings are back and we are excited to see them back in full force!

Are you excited for any other comebacks or debuts?