Rookie boy group VANNER is back with a trendier, more stylish image in their "Crazy Love" comeback MV!

VANNER's 1st single album '5cean: V' marks the group's first ever comeback since their debut. Their comeback title track "Crazy Love" is a future house genre equipped with a catchy chorus and melody, as the members fall into a "Crazy Love" without resistance.



Watch the energetic MV above, and make sure to give VANNER's full single album a listen!