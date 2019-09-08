Fin.K.L to release new song for the first time in 14 years

Fin.K.L has decided to release a new song to celebrate their reunion.

On the September 8th installment of 'Camping Trip', the four members of the 1st generation girl group huddled together inside a practice room to meet up with singer-songwriter Kim Hyun Chul. The purpose of the meeting was none other than to ask him for a special favor, as a long-time friend of Lee Hyori's.

As a talented songwriter, Kim Hyun Chul was asked to compose a new song for Fin.K.L. The music of the song would accompany the lyrics that will be written entirely by the members. Once the song gets completed, it will be the first new song released by the girl group in fourteen years.

Lee Hyori, as the group's leader, shared how she felt "it would be too cliche to sing our old songs after coming together for this program." After the episode broadcast, many netizens expressed how long they have waited for this moment.

Are you also excited to hear their upcoming new song?