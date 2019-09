Kang Daniel has presented fans with a performance video of "I Hope".

Once again through 'mu:fully', the solo singer has busted the moves to his own song with a choreography video. The video is a refreshing clip full of sky blue colors with a grassy background, a perfect summer image to sum up the end of season.

