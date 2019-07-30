Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

4

Posted by sl278

SONAMOO's Nahyun and Sumin unable to participate in Makestar album rewards preparation

AKP STAFF

TS Entertainment girl group SONAMOO has been participating in a Makestar campaign to fund their upcoming album, but it has revealed that members Nahyun and Sumin will be unable to participate in the reward preparations due to personal issues although they recorded the album.

Both Makestar and TS Entertainment released the following statement regarding this issue.  

Fans are worried about the members as the status of the group as it seems like TS Entertainment has been doing a poor job of managing and promoting their artists. Some fans speculate that both Nahyun and Sumin are leaving the agency and the group.

What are your thoughts on this? 

That project was supposed to be done 2 years ago. Bunch of vipers.

