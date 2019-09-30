5

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Ex-Wanna One members dominate an online poll about blondes

Former Wanna One members dominated an online poll about blondes.

'Idol Chart' ran a poll from September 23rd to September 29th asking which idols looked way better with blond hair. Out of the 16,398 votes, Yoon Ji Sung took 6,793 votes (41%). AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi took 4,962 votes (30%), and was followed by CIX's Bae Jin Young with 1,806 votes (11%). Others in the poll included TXT's Beomkyu, TWICE's Sana, IZ*ONE's Miyawaki Sakura, X1's Lee Han Gyul, Cosmic Girls' Luda, and NCT's Mark.

What do you think about the results?

