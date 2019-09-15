3

Upcoming girl group ANS drops dynamic teaser images for members Raon and Dami

ANS is counting down to their debut with the reveal of individual teaser images!

On September 15, the upcoming girl group dropped a set of images featuring members Raon and Dami. While Raon's photoshoot is predominantly in white and Dami's concept is more toward black, but have a similarly bold matching aesthetic with confident gazes, a strong blue filter, and a sexy straps and chokers wardrobe.

Meanwhile, ANS, whose name is an acronym for 'AngelNSoul,' is set to make their debut on September 16 with the single "Boom Boom."

Check out Raon and Dami's individual teaser images below!

