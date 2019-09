Koyote will be holding their first ever solo concert.

Korea's representative co-ed group will be celebrating their 20th anniversary with two shows at the Sejong University Daeyang Hall at 7PM KST on November 9th and at 5PM KST on November 10th. They've been active continuously since they debuted in 1998 and have released various hits and were on variety shows.

Tickets to 'Koyote 20th Is Back' will be sold on Interpark and Melon Ticket starting at 7PM KST on the 18th.