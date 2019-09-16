4

Posted by danisurst

BTS's RM and ITZY's Yeji praised for enviable height and proportions in recent survey

BTS's RM and ITZY's Yeji are impressing K-pop fans with their ideal proportions!

From September 9 through 15, Korean entertainment website Idol Chart surveyed their users, asking them to vote for which idols have the best body proportions out of idols who are the tallest in their groups. The two aforementioned idols won the top spot for their respective genders.

Out of 1,326 votes in the female idol category, Yeji won with 373 votes (28% overall), with GFRIEND's Sowon following close behind with 339 votes.

As for the 1,310 votes received for the male idol category, RM won with 986 votes (75%), with AB6IX's Youngmin is second place with 141 votes.

  1. RM (Rap Monster)
  2. Yeji
Ohboy696,077 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

Can those surveys get any dumber?

...probably.

DG2522,254 pts 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

Very important survey.

