SuperM rolls out a set of bold concept photos for Taemin

SuperM has revealed more concept images for Taemin.

After releasing Taemin's video as the final individual trailer, SuperM has unveiled seven new photos of Taemin that show off his bold and confident character. Wearing a formal outfit, he poses for both color and black-and-white shots, leaving the fans in awe.

Counting down to SuperM's debut, more teaser are lined up to keep viewers waiting. The group's 1st mini-album 'SuperM' has been set for official release on October 4. Which one of these teasers is your favorite?