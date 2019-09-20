BTOB's Hyunsik to make his solo debut

BTOB's Hyunsik is set to make his solo debut.



On September 20, media outlets revealed Hyunsik will be releasing a solo album in October, and Cube Entertainment confirmed the news. The label stated, "It's true BTOB's Hyunsik is preparing to release a new album as a solo artist. He currently plans to release it in October."



Hyunsik is making his solo debut 7 years after debuting with BTOB in 2012. He previously released a solo track "Swimming" in 2017 for BTOB's solo single project.



Stay tuned for updates on Hyunsik's solo debut!