Bolbbalgan4 wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from AKMU, TWICE, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On today's episode, VIOLET debuted with "PANGPANG," TWICE came back with "Feel Special," AKMU returned with "How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You're The One I Love," Saturday returned with "Bbyong," and Ji Dong Guk returned with "The Way Back To You." Ji Dong Guk also teamed up with Yoo Se Yoon for a special performance of "Scissors Scissors."



As for the winner, Kassy, Seventeen, and Bolbbalgan4 were this week's nominees. In the end, Bolbbalgan4 won for the second consecutive week with their single "Workaholic."

Other performers were G-reyish, Dream Catcher, LABOUM, ANS, WeGirls, and TEEN TEEN.



Check out this week's performances below!

==

COMEBACK: AKMU





===

COMEBACK: TWICE





==

COMEBACK: Saturday





==

Seventeen





==

LABOUM





==

Dream Catcher





==

EVERGLOW









==

WeGirls





==

TEEN TEEN





<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>





