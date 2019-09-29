Personal trainer Yang Chi Seung shares photos from variety show taping also starring Giant Pink and LOONA's Kim Lip

Yang Chi Seung has dropped a big hint about an upcoming variety show!

On September 28 KST, the celebrity personal trainer took to his personal Instagram account to share images of him and his costars in an upcoming variety show project, including LOONA's Kim Lip, rapper Giant Pink, songwriter Yoo Jae Hwan, and actor Kang Sung Jin.

"Arrived to shoot early in the morning, so we are exhausted, haha. You worked hard, everyone," he captioned the image set. "Giant Pink, you weren't angry, right? In the pictures, you look like [veteran pop singer] Kim Wan Sun. Yoo Jae Hwan, who has lost weight, it is good to see you. My middle school senior, actor Kang Sung Jin, it was nice to meet you. See you at the next shoot!"



In the images, the cast looks like they are preparing to head out to a water activity, with every member wearing a life jacket in the first two pictures. In the final one, they are joined by police officers and posing in front of racks of wetsuits.

Meanwhile, while no information has officially been released regarding the program, Yang Chi Seung name-dropped KBS among his hashtags, leading fans to believe that will be the station where the show will eventually air.

Check out Yang Chi Seung's Instagram post below, and stay tuned for more news about the program!