Bolbbalgan4, Paul Kim, and Kassy top Instiz chart for the third week of September 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the third week of September (September 9 - September 15) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Bolbbalgan4 - "Workahaolic" - 27,098 Points









2. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 25,168 Points









3. Kassy - "Story Of Night Fall" - 15,292 Points









4. Whee In - "Goodbye" - 14,977 Points









5. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 12,967 Points









6. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 10,521 Points









7. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 10,448 Points









8. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 10,314 Points









9. Hynn - "The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone" - 9,022 Points









10. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 8,104 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

