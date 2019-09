Bolbbalgan4 has released their tracklist for 'Two Five' mini-album.

'Two Five' will include 6 different songs: "Workerholic", "25", "XX", "Taste", "Day Off", and "XX (Acoustic Version)". As usual, all the songs are composed and written by Bolbbalgan4, and they'll be showing a more mature side of themselves as musicians.





The album is said to contain music that's completely different from their previous music, so stay tuned for their comeback at 6PM KST on the 10th.