News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Song Yoo Bin to speak up about his kissing photo with Kim So Hee on 'Radio Star'

Song Yoo Bin will be speaking up about his photo with Kim So Hee on 'Radio Star'.


The former MYTEEN member and 'Produce X 101' contestant had a scandal where a private photo of him and fellow singer Kim So Hee was leaked online. As a guest on the next episode of 'Radio Star', he was asked to be honest, and he spoke up about it on broadcast, and revealed a new person that was invovled.

He also spoke up about his relationshpi with Song Joong Ki, and how Song Joong Ki helped him stay on the path of being a singer. The full episdoe will air later this week on September 4th at 11:05 PM KST.

cupidkyumi251 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Another person was involved... This is getting interesting.

