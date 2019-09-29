2

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Block B's B-Bomb counts down to 'Finale' solo single with second photo teaser

AKP STAFF

B-Bomb is getting ready to release his solo single album 'Finale.'

On September 29, he released a teaser image through Block B's official social media channels, featuring a sparkler shining bright against a dark nighttime setting. The title 'Finale' refers to this being his final release before he departs for his mandatory military enlistment.

B-Bomb recently announced that he would be enlisting on October 10, where he will serve as a conscripted police officer. He is the third member of Block B to enlist in the military, following closely behind members Jaehyo and Taeil.

Meanwhile, 'Finale' is set for release on October 4 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser image below!

  1. Block B
  2. B-Bomb
