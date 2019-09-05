BJ Park Min Jung returns to streaming after outing former CNBLUE member Jonghyun's DMs + experiencing influx of slut-shaming and hate

BJ Park Min Jung has returned to streaming after outing former CNBLUE member Jonghyun for trying to slide into her DMs.

The streamer hosted a live stream via afreecaTV on September 4th with the title stating: "This is how I feel about the recent scandal."

She stated: "My break was a bit long. I'm sorry. I'm sorry everyone." The BJ was wrapped up in controversy after revealing DMs from the former idol, including one that stated: "your belly fat is so cute". Given Jonghyun's involvement in the 'Burning Sun' scandal and the infamous Jung Joon Young chatrooms, this news caused angry netizen reactions which led to his retirement from the group.

Park Min Jung previously apologized for revealing personal messages and was accused of netizens for using noise marketing as well as being slut-shamed. Multiple comments have accused her of being an attention seeker and putting the blame on her for having revealing Instagram photos. However, she stated that although she went through some mental turmoil, she "does not regret anything."





Netizens have also been coming to her defense, stating:

"She did nothing wrong. What's wrong with you people?"

"Just because you're wearing revealing clothes doesn't mean that guys are getting punished. It's the fact that those guys are sexual assaulters."

"I don't understand what she possibly did to get cursed this much."

