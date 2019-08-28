CNBLUE's Jonghyun deletes Instagram after backlash from alleged DM to YouTuber

CNBLUE's Jonghyun has deleted his Instagram after backlash from his alleged message to a YouTuber.



On August 28, YouTuber Park Min Jung shared a screenshot of an alleged message from Jonghyun on Instagram that said, "I really enjoy watching your YouTube. Please continue uploading fun videos. Your belly fat is so cute." Park Min Jung captioned the screenshot, "What? Is this really CNBLUE....?"



Jonghyun has been receiving backlash for "sliding" into the YouTuber's DMs as he's currently serving in the military, and he's also supposed to be reflecting for his involvement in Jung Joon Young's controversial chatroom, which included illegally filmed hidden camera footage of women, conversations degrading women, and references to rape.



The CNBLUE member's Instagram account currently shows up as deleted as of 4PM KST.