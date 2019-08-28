Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

CNBLUE's Jonghyun deletes Instagram after backlash from alleged DM to YouTuber

AKP STAFF

CNBLUE's Jonghyun has deleted his Instagram after backlash from his alleged message to a YouTuber.

On August 28, YouTuber Park Min Jung shared a screenshot of an alleged message from Jonghyun on Instagram that said, "I really enjoy watching your YouTube. Please continue uploading fun videos. Your belly fat is so cute." Park Min Jung captioned the screenshot, "What? Is this really CNBLUE....?"

Jonghyun has been receiving backlash for "sliding" into the YouTuber's DMs as he's currently serving in the military, and he's also supposed to be reflecting for his involvement in Jung Joon Young's controversial chatroom, which included illegally filmed hidden camera footage of women, conversations degrading women, and references to rape. 

The CNBLUE member's Instagram account currently shows up as deleted as of 4PM KST.

Blue1569 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

I just want him and his gross friends to disappear from the earth. Waste of oxygen and space, yuck!

riekajang131 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

he is sending those messages when he is supposed to reflect? he hasn't learned. has he.??...what's this of him reflecting his wrongdoings??? He's pure TRASH!!

once trash always trash


sexual perverts never change
