AOA reminisces about their past as they prepare their stage for 'Queendom'

AOA reminisced about their past as they prepared a stage with one of their hit songs "Miniskirt".

The group was seen practicing as a 5 member group, 3 members short of their original line up. Yuna stated that it felt like "when we made the group at the beginning. We practiced really hard." Jimin mentioned that she was "happiest preparing for a concert. I feel like this our old selves."

The girls finished practicing successfully and killed it on stage. Seolhyun stated that "even if we get 6th place, it's ok. We earned a lot through the process as it is."







