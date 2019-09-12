AOA talk about performing as 5 members on 'Queendom'

AOA opened up about performing as 5 members on 'Queendom'.



On the latest episode of 'Queendom', the AOA members talked about wrapping up their first performance and coming in at 4th place among 6 groups, saying, "We're not worried about the performance ranking, but we're disappointed." Jimin then joked, "After filming, we ate a whole lot."



Hyejeong commented, "I felt so lighthearted after the performance ended," Jimin said, "It was so much fun getting ready for this," and Chanmi expressed, "It felt like we completed our first performance as us."



AOA are now promoting as a 5-member group following the leave of ChoA in June of 2017 and Mina this past May.