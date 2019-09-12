3

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

BTS's RM sends fans a handwritten letter on his birthday

BTS's RM wrote fans a touching letter on his 25th birthday.

On September 12, RM posted the below handwritten letter on BTS's official Twitter, and it reads as follows:

"Dear Army,
Are you doing well this rainy, late summer day? Honestly, I don't remember my birthdays before I turned 20. If I look back, they were somewhat special and dull in just the right amount. After I realized birthdays are for celebrating our parents that gave birth to us rather than ourselves, I felt that way even more. On such a day of September 12, I've heard this over 7 times. Shakespeare said, 'We've become known through the friends we love.' I realize that through you, who I love, I became known and became that much more special. I think if I become someone that can make you more known through love and sincerity, the feelings that can't be expressed with words can touch one more person. I can't say I witnessed all of the love I was showered with today, but I'd like to still thank you with this letter. I hope we can be happy for even one more hour. I love you.
-Namjoon-"



Happy Birthday, RM!

