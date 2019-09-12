Jannabi's drummer Yoon Kyul to enlist for mandatory military service next month

Jannabi's drummer Yoon Kyul is enlisting for his mandatory military service next month.



On September 12, Jannabi's label announced, "Yoon Kyul suddenly received the date for his enlistment. He'll return safely." Yoon Kyul will still be able to attend the band's upcoming shows at '2019 Let's Rock Festival Vol. 13' and 'Youth Arena 2019', but he won't be able to join them at their scheduled performance at the 'Grand Mint Festival 2019'.





Yoon Kyul stated, "Thank you so much for being with me though I'm lacking and giving me a lot of love. I've been able to get to where I am now and enlist in a good mood because of the love, interest, and warm comfort you all gave me in difficult moments."



Stay tuned for updates on Jannabi.