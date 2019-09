Park Jimin showed off her close friendship with Eric Nam while appearing on his podcast 'The Daebak Show'.

The female power vocalist recently became a free agent after leaving former label JYP and participated in an hour-long podcast interview with Eric Nam as she talked about MC-ing on 'Arirang's After School Club', roasted her co-hosts in a friendly manner, and showed off her sharp and witty sense of humor.

Disturbing eric for 1hour straight https://t.co/j6Lfj9HW1t — 지민지민지민 (@jiminpark07) September 16, 2019

Check out the podcast episode below!