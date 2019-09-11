Kim Chung Ha and rapper Mommy Son sprint through the city in 'Fast' MV

Kim Chung Ha and rapper Mommy Son have dropped the music video for "Fast"!



The MV features footage of Kim Chung Ha and Mommy Son in the studio and clips of Kim Chung Ha sprinting through the city. "Fast" is an upbeat, dance track about moving quickly towards a goal you have in mind, and it's the theme song for the 2019 'JTBC Seoul Marathon', which is taking place on November 3 KST.



Watch Kim Chung Ha and Mommy Son's MV for their collaboration song "Fast" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.