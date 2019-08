Singer Kassy is releasing her second mini-album 'Rewind'.

She released a series of teaser images on her Instagram today that showcase a pure and vintage feel. Kassy has been capturing listeners' attentions for her emotional songs and it seems like fans are excited to hear what kind of music she has to offer on her second mini-album.

Kassy's second mini-album will be released on September 5. Check out the rest of the teaser images below.