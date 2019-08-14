Netizens can't stop talking about Nayeon's goddess like visuals at an Estee Lauder event

TWICE's Nayeon appeared at a photocall for Estee Lauder at the Shilla Hotel a couple of days ago but netizens are still talking about her goddess visuals on that day.

Nayeon is usually known for her cute and fresh charm, but her elegant dress elevated her visuals to another level. Netizens can't stop buzzing about her lithe figure and sophistication, saying:

"Wow, these pictures are beautiful."

"It's like she stepped out of a movie."

"Woah... That angle..."





What do you think of Nayeon's look?