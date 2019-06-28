Netizens write mean comments about Yoo Ah In after he posts a shirtless picture

Actor Yoo Ah In isn't under the good graces of netizens it seems.

He recently posted a photograph of himself on his personal Instagram stating that this is his "new soul." In the photo, Yoo Ah In is posing shirtless in front of an open window with a buzzcut. Netizens have been less than complimentary towards him stating:

"I don't even recognize who he is."

"Oh my god... gross."

"Vomiting."



"Is it just my eyes? All his "muscles" appear like fat."

"Just go to the army..."





Yoo Ah In has been exempted from serving the mandatory military service due to failing the health exam five times and has been under negative public opinion due to his outspoken views on politics and feminism.

