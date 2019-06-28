Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Netizens write mean comments about Yoo Ah In after he posts a shirtless picture

AKP STAFF

Actor Yoo Ah In isn't under the good graces of netizens it seems.

He recently posted a photograph of himself on his personal Instagram stating that this is his "new soul." In the photo, Yoo Ah In is posing shirtless in front of an open window with a buzzcut. Netizens have been less than complimentary towards him stating: 

"I don't even recognize who he is."

"Oh my god... gross."

"Vomiting."

"Is it just my eyes? All his "muscles" appear like fat."

"Just go to the army..." 


Yoo Ah In has been exempted from serving the mandatory military service due to failing the health exam five times and has been under negative public opinion due to his outspoken views on politics and feminism. 

What do you think?  


shot by @gangbee_ #nofilter

A post shared by 유아인/YooAhin🇰🇷 (@hongsick) on


itsyouiwant270 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

I know he used to be a hunk. I seriously love his acting in some of his dramas. but, what's with knetz having an issue of what he do with his body? So they leave mean comments, because his abs became fats? I know it's a big deal if you're exempted from military, but the guy had undergo 5 times health examination, and he didn't passed any of it. So is it his fault that he isn't healthy enough for it?

jokbal_is_yum1,256 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

Eh.
He doesn't deserve hate for this pic - so he doesn't have 'ripped' muscles, they're still there, just softened.
Now his views on politics and feminism, those're a whole other issue.

