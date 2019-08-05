Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

YG KPlus model Yoo Hyun Woo to debut as a solo artist with 'Analog' feat. UP10TION's Bitto

YG KPlus model Yoo Hyun Woo will be fulfilling his dream of debuting as a singer!

On August 5, YG KPlus unveiled a cover image for Yoo Hyun Woo's 1st single album 'Analog', announce his solo debut. A lighthearted hip-hop R&B genre, Yoo Hyun Woo's title track "Analog" will featuring UP10TION's rapper Bitto. The single album also contains a more serious hip-hop track, "Found". 

Look out for the release of Yoo Hyun Woo's solo debut single album 'Analog', set to drop on August 6 at 12 PM KST. 

Angela_Fox86 2 days ago
2 days ago

why so many dislikes T_T support all the boys from up10tion plz

thealigirl 2 days ago
2 days ago

he really wanted to debut during Produce 101 S2. i'm glad he's achieving his dreams

