Leeteuk poses for his first ever pictorial with his pet dog + Super Junior members are very excited for their comeback

Super Junior's leader Leeteuk has landed on the cover of 'M KWAVE' magazine's September issue, alongside his pet dog Shim Koong!





Both the star and his canine sparkled under bright, colorful lights during this modern, warm pictorial. During his interview, Leeteuk chatted excitedly about Super Junior's upcoming 9th full album! He said, "Me and all of the members have been at a very high level of energetic tension lately. I think that the most important thing is for all of us to be together for a long time, promoting consistently through our albums. Whenever we release albums, we are always wondering if we are truly following the trends and if we are making music that Super Junior can make best. In the new album, we are hoping to pursue a direction where we can combine what Super Junior can do best with a more trendy style."



Check out some of Leeteuk and Shim Koong's preview cuts below!



