Check out variety stars' brand value rankings for the month of August

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has revealed August's brand value rankings for variety stars, based on big data analyzed between July 1 through August 2, 2019. 

Based big data of approximately 50 variety figures including in fields such as participation, media activity, communication, social activity, etc, 1st place this month went to Yoo Jae Suk with a total of 2,123,378 points. Fin.K.L member Lee Hyori came in 2nd with 1,844,456 points, followed by Kang Ho Dong with 1,650,988 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, as follows: Kim Jong Min, Park Na Rae, Kim Jong Kook, Jo Se Ho, Lee Young Ja, Yoon Jong Shin, and Lee Soo Geun

Check out the full analysis below. 

