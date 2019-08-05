Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

23

13

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Weki Meki's Yoo Jung spotted sporting a meaningful tattoo

AKP STAFF

Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung was spotted at Incheon Airport after coming back from her overseas schedules on August 3. Photos captured a new tattoo on the back of her neck that showed a sunflower.

The tattoo apparently has a lot of meaning behind it! Yoo Jung appeared on JTBC's 'Secret Unni' last year alongside EXID's Hani. She stated that she really liked tattoos and that her company gave her permission to get one because it was something that had a lot of meaning to her.

Yoo Jung's tattoo consists of a sunflower and the phrase "always be modest." The sunflower is a tribute to her grandfather, who used to draw sunflowers and tell her that she was a sunflower before he passed away.

  1. Choi Yoo Jung
7 45,293 Share 64% Upvoted

2

certified_1295 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Yes!!

Share

0

teddddybear8 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

she also has one on her wrist i think

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND