Weki Meki's Yoo Jung spotted sporting a meaningful tattoo

Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung was spotted at Incheon Airport after coming back from her overseas schedules on August 3. Photos captured a new tattoo on the back of her neck that showed a sunflower.

The tattoo apparently has a lot of meaning behind it! Yoo Jung appeared on JTBC's 'Secret Unni' last year alongside EXID's Hani. She stated that she really liked tattoos and that her company gave her permission to get one because it was something that had a lot of meaning to her.

Yoo Jung's tattoo consists of a sunflower and the phrase "always be modest." The sunflower is a tribute to her grandfather, who used to draw sunflowers and tell her that she was a sunflower before he passed away.