Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

8

8

Live
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Watch the '2019 M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS' Live!

AKP STAFF

The '2019 M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS' are being held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul!

The 'Genie Music Awards' have partnered up with Mnet's digital studio M2 for the 'M2 MGMA' awards, which recognizes performers by online voting, digital sales, judge scores, and social media interest. Kim Jae HwanMAMAMOOCosmic GirlsKim Chung HaTXTPentagonPaul KimAB6IXDAY6ITZYTWICEBVNDITNatureVERIVERY, and IZ*ONE are set to perform.

Watch the '2019 MGMA' live above!

  1. misc.
  2. M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS
2 19,000 Share 50% Upvoted

0

taichou_san861 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

iz*one already perform?

Share

0

Blue1660 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Izone!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND