Watch the '2019 M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS' Live!

The '2019 M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS' are being held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul!



The 'Genie Music Awards' have partnered up with Mnet's digital studio M2 for the 'M2 MGMA' awards, which recognizes performers by online voting, digital sales, judge scores, and social media interest. Kim Jae Hwan, MAMAMOO, Cosmic Girls, Kim Chung Ha, TXT, Pentagon, Paul Kim, AB6IX, DAY6, ITZY, TWICE, BVNDIT, Nature, VERIVERY, and IZ*ONE are set to perform.



Watch the '2019 MGMA' live above!