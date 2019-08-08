Tablo releases the first 3 episodes of 'The Tablo Podcast'

Tablo has released the first 3 episodes of his highly-anticipated podcast, 'The Tablo Podcast.'

The three episodes are titled: 'The Accidental Scientologist Who Sees Dead People,' 'The Brussels Black Hole Incident,' and 'How to Become a Billionaire.'



Tablo describes his podcast as: "The Tablo Podcast is hosted by rapper, writer, luminary, dad, guru, and titan of industry Tablo of Epik High.



This K-pop Asian dad will have people laughing their butts off with his unique brand of dark humor, tearing up with heartfelt stories, learning valuable life lessons, geeking out over geek-worthy subject matter, and tickling their intellectual curiosity through his deep conversations with amazing, eclectic guests.



This podcast is not the podcast we deserve, but the one we definitely need."



You can check out the podcast on Apple Music or Spotify.

