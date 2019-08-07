K-Pop producers you should know about

While members of idol groups often produce their own songs, there are many cases in which popular songs are produced by talented producers who are experts in their field. Check out some of the masterminds behind some of the most well-known K-Pop songs!

Brave Brothers

Brave Brothers is a rapper, producer, and songwriter who composed many hit songs for YG Entertainment before starting his own label. He has produced songs for Big Bang, SISTAR, AOA, and many other groups.

Black Eyed Pilsung

This genius producer and songwriter duo is made up of Rado and Choi Kyu Sung. Some of their biggest hits include TWICE’s “Cheer Up,” SISTAR’s “Touch My Body,” and GOT7’s “If You Do.”

Shinsadong Tiger

Shinsadong Tiger is not only the mastermind behind EXID but also the producer for a lot of catchy girl group songs. Some include Momoland’s “Bboom Bboom” and HyunA’s “Babe.”

Teddy Park

Teddy Park is a rapper, songwriter, and record producer who has worked with many YG artists including BIGBANG, 2NE1, iKON, WINNER, and Blackpink. He also composed Sunmi’s hit song “Gashina.”

Sweetune

Sweetune was a duo team made up of Han Jaeho and Kim Seungsoo up until 2013 but now they consist of 11 members who each have different roles, whether that’s composer, producer, or even music engineer. The production team has composed hot songs for groups including Infinite, KARA, Lovelyz, and f(x).

Yoo Young Jin

Yoo Young Jin is another producer that has a long history in the K-Pop industry. He’s written songs for H.O.T., S.E.S., Shinhwa, TVXQ, and numerous other SM Entertainment acts. Some of his hit songs include Super Junior’s "Sorry Sorry,” SHINee’s "Ring Ding Dong,” and Red Velvet’s "Bad Boy.”

LDN Noise

LDN Noise is a British duo consisting of Greg Bonnick and Hayden Chapman. They typically work with SM Entertainment artists like EXO, Red Velvet, SHINee, and NCT 127.

MonoTree

Former members of Sweetune joined together to form this group of excellent producers. They’ve produced songs for LOONA, AOA, EXO, GOT7, and many other groups.

Pdogg

Pdogg is well known for working with BTS since the very beginning. He’s produced practically all of their most famous songs including “DNA,” “Fire,” and “Fake Love.”

Ryan S. Jhun

Ryan S. Jhun is a legend among K-Pop producers. He’s been producing hot songs since SHINee’s “Lucifer” era and has most recently helped produce “Pick Me” for ‘Produce 101: Season 2.’

Hitchhiker

Hitchhiker is a producer currently signed to SM Entertainment and works with many of their artists including NCT. His most famous song is by far Brown Eyed Girls’ “Abracadabra.”

Groovy Room

Groovy Room is a young hip duo consisting of Park Gyu Jeong and Lee Hwi Min. They have produced a lot of hit songs and you know you're hearing a Groovy Room hit when you hear the watermark "Groovy Everywhere" at the beginning of their songs.

BONUS: Perry Thomas Borja

Only 1st generation Kpop fans will probably know him. Perry was the one who produced most of the albums for early YG Entertainment in the '90s and '00s. He grew up in California where he was influenced by the hip-hop sounds of the '80s. He eventually moved to Guam and there he met Sean Noh (of Jinusean) where they produced music and eventually joined YG. Unfortunately, he kind of disappeared from the limelight after helping establish the sound for a young YG Entertainment but his music was full of major flavor.