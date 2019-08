Simon D recently released the MV for his release "Make Her Dance" but it seems like he has another song in store for listeners as well.

The rapper recently released an MV teaser for his song "POSE" featuring YUMDDA and we can already tell that he's about to drop a hip hop club banger. The mysterious MV teaser gives us a short snippet of the song as we follow Simon D through a colorful series of filters.

Check out the MV teaser above.