Sulli in talks to star as second female lead of Netflix series 'Persona' after IU

On August 27, a representative from Sulli's label SM Entertainment told media outlets, "Sulli is currently in talks to star as the female lead in the second installment of 'Netflix' original series 'Persona'."

Previously, directors Lee Kyung Mi, Lim Pil Sung, Jeon Go Woon, and Kim Jong Kwan partnered up with Netflix to deliver a 4-part short film series, titled 'Persona'. The series starred singer/actress IU as the female lead, as each director took inspiration from IU and created 4 unique features.

The 'Persona' series may be getting a second installment, this time with singer/actress Sulli as the female lead and source of inspiration. Sulli made her film acting debut in 2017 through 'Real', before promoting through reality shows, variety programs, etc.



Do you want to see Sulli in her very own 'Persona' series?