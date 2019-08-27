AOA, Park Bom, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, & (G)I-DLE all aim to be #1 in D-2 teaser for 'Queendom'!

All of the competing girl groups of Mnet's new currently promoting female idol competition series 'Queendom' would like to aim for the top!

Ahead of the series' premiere later this week, 'Queendom' has released a D-2 teaser video, containing each of the contestants and their goals, a.k.a 1st place! Hosted by actress Lee Da Hee and MC Jang Sung Gyu, 'Queendom' will pit female artists like AOA, Park Bom, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, and (G)I-DLE against one another to determine the "real #1".

As you can see in the clip above, even during their lighthearted, preliminary interviews before the competition starts, the female artists have no intentions of backing down against any sunbae or hoobae competitors! To catch the fierce girl group competition unfold, tune in to the premiere of 'Queendom' this August 29 at 9:20 PM KST!