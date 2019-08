Is this the collaboration we never knew we needed?

British singer Pixie Lott gave Red Velvet's Wendy a lovely shoutout after the popular idol covered her song "Everybody Hurts Sometimes" on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'.

A fan tweeted a video of Wendy's performance and Pixie Lott replied that it was amazing and she would love to collaborate.

Wow, amazing! 😱 Thank you SO much for singing my song I wrote with @JamesBourne @cjbaran 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/0PRujbe3qX — Pixie Lott (@PixieLott) August 23, 2019

I would LOVE to collaborate. Wendy is unreal 💓🥰 https://t.co/NwmhGagSEB — Pixie Lott (@PixieLott) August 24, 2019

It seems like a collaboration between the two artists might be in store in the very near future! What do you think?