Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Guest on 'You Quiz on the Block' makes viewers laugh by shipping Jo Se Ho with Park Narae

Many K-pop fans ship idols together, but it's also true that Korean citizens also have ideal couples for comedians and entertainers in their heads as well!

A salon owner who made an appearance on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' elicited laughter on the August 27th broadcast for vehemently insisting that Jo Se Ho get married to Park Narae. Both Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho entered a salon to escape the summer heat. The owner happened to be incredibly excited to see them, stating she is a huge fan of the show. 

The salon owner then told Jo Se Ho: "Have children. Get married soon!" and then stated, "Park Narae exists!"

Jo Se Ho confusedly stated, "Narae doesn't like guys like me" to which the salon owner replied, "She likes Yang Se Hyung better right? You're better. Your aura is better." 



Guesstar2,293 pts
49 seconds ago

If the salon owner's 'wish upon a star' came true , these two will live happily ever after.... 😁

