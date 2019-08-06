Seungkwan to promote with Seventeen for 'HIT' promotions despite ankle injury

Seungkwan will be promoting with Seventeen for their "HIT" promotions despite his ankle injury.



Seungkwan has been unable to perform with Seventeen due to his injury, but on August 6, his label Pledis Entertainment confirmed he's improved. On August 6, Pledis stated, "Seungkwan, who suffered an ankle injury last month, is currently focusing on his treatment and recovering quickly. After seeing his improved condition and progress and discussing the possibility of his promotions for the digital single, we've decided he'll participate without straining himself for concerts and various activities for the latter half of the year because he has a strong will to do so."



The label added, "As Seungkwan is expected to perform on stage with minimal dancing, we ask for understanding from fans."



In related news, Seventeen made their comeback with "HIT" yesterday.