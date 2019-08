JBJ95 have released their music video for "Spark"!



In the MV, the JBJ95 members write a dramatic yet beautiful love story that comes to life. "Spark" is the title track of the duo's third mini album of the same name, and it's about the moment you feel a spark of love written by Yoske, Alive Knob, and Kim Sang Gyun and composed by EastWest, Yoseke, Yeul, and J2.



Watch the "Spark" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.