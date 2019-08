Rocket Punch is gearing up for their debut and their title track "Bim Bam Bum" is definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

The girls shine brightly in sequin colored outfits as they flaunt their visuals. The MV seems to be taking place in a city street and cafe with neon-colored lights that give the whole visual a nostalgic and retro vibe. The members also tease some of their crisp and sharp dance moves.

Check out the teaser above!